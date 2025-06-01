4 injured in head-on crash in Glendale after Aurora police pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were injured after a suspected car thief running from Aurora police crashed head-on into an uninvolved vehicle in Glendale Saturday evening.

The suspect, Michael Guadalupe Freyta, 26, of Aurora, was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

The four others inside the unevolved vehicle, a Nissan Leaf, were hospitalized, with one sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident started around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when APD patrol officers spotted a stolen 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck on E. Mississippi Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.

However, the driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase through Aurora, Denver and Glendale, where the driver of the Dodge Ram crashed into the Nissan occupied by four people near the intersection of S. Cherry Street and S. Leetsdale Drive.

During the pursuit, the Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the Dodge Ram crashed into another vehicle at E. Florida Avenue and S. Willow Street in Denver, but there were no injuries.

CSP said the suspect continued onto northbound Parker Road when the hood of the Dodge Ram flew up due to damage sustained in the first crash, causing the Ram to crash into the Nissan Leaf in Glendale.

Aurora police said Freyta was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on charges of vehicular assault, eluding, motor vehicle theft, and driving under the influence.

Police said Freyta has a lengthy criminal history, which includes arrests for motor vehicle theft, ID theft, fraud, forgery, and numerous contacts for failing to maintain his status on the sex offender registry for an Adams District Court conviction involving a minor.