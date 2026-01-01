4 burglary suspects arrested in Erie on Wednesday morning

ERIE, Colo. — Four burglary suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after a homeowner called 911 to report seeing a masked person trying to break into their home in Erie.

The Erie Police Department said around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the department received a report from a 911 caller who said a masked person had tried to enter their home on Quarry Circle in the Colliers Hill neighborhood through a locked door.

Officers responded and began search the area for any suspicious individuals.

Within minutes, they found a suspect vehicle near Pinecliff Drive and County Road 3 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop, the department said.

All four people inside the car — each considered a burglary suspect — were detained. Officers also found masks, gloves and burglary tools inside the car.

Police have recommended the following charges in this case:



Attempted second-degree burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Criminal attempt to commit burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Providing false identification to law enforcement

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

The district attorney office will determine formal charges.

Police said this case is likely linked to other crimes reported earlier in the week.

"The Erie Police Department would like to thank those who came forward and contacted the police," the department said. "This case highlights the importance of residents remaining alert and reporting suspicious activity promptly, as timely information can prevent crimes and keep our neighborhoods safe."

No other details were available as of publishing time.

Anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Erie Police Department and reference case number 25-3523.