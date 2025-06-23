4 arrested, accused of stealing more than $9K worth of makeup from Colorado King Soopers stores

DENVER — Four people were arrested last week after allegedly stealing over $9,000 worth of makeup from two Denver-area King Soopers stores, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The thefts occurred just minutes apart from each other on the afternoon of June 18 at a King Soopers in the 8200 block of S. Holly Street in Centennial and a store at 8673 S. Quebec Street in Highlands Ranch, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies from Arapahoe and Douglas counties coordinated to arrest the group — two women and two juvenile females — after they were seen taking large quantities of makeup and awkwardly concealing it in their clothing.

Deputies said they found two black trash bags filled with makeup valued at more than $9,000 during a search of the group’s vehicle.

Additionally, two people were discovered in the suspects' car, including a 37-year-old woman who, according to the sheriff's office, acted as a lookout for the group and were cited.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our local retailers and their willingness to report suspicious activity, we were able to identify and arrest this group responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise. We recently asked our business community to speak up, and this case proves that Douglas County will respond! These arrests are the direct result of that partnership,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were under surveillance by Kroger for prior fraud and are facing charges of theft, conspiracy, and concealment of goods.