CORTEZ, Colo. — Three young adults were killed and a fourth person was injured in an early-morning shooting at a McDonald’s in Cortez, Colorado, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 1322 East Main Street, according to the Cortez Police Department.

Police identified the three people killed as John Haselroth, 18; Esperanza Martinez, 20; and Dakota Townsend, 18.

A fourth victim survived the shooting and was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital. Police said that person was treated and released.

Authorities identified Isaiah Cordova, 24, as the suspect in the shooting. Cordova was later found dead in a remote area of Montezuma County following a coordinated search involving multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about Cordova’s death or disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cortez Police Department at 970-565-8441. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CrimeWatch mobile app or at CortezPD.org.