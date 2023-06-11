Watch Now
3 people injured in shooting on I-70 in Denver overnight

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 11:55:49-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Havana Street, according to a DPD tweet sent at 1:01 a.m.

The three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. All three are expected to survive, police said.

It's unclear from police if all three victims were shot or injured in another fashion. Very few details surrounding the incident are available.

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect at this time.

