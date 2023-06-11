3 people injured in shooting on I-70 in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Havana Street, according to a DPD tweet sent at 1:01 a.m.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at EB I-70 near Havana. 3 people were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Officers are working to gather more info. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/V7JuUsXWf1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2023

The three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. All three are expected to survive, police said.

It's unclear from police if all three victims were shot or injured in another fashion. Very few details surrounding the incident are available.

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect at this time.