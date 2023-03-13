Watch Now
3 men shot in Aurora over stolen car dispute, police say

Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 12, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a triple shooting Sunday evening.

It happened in the 14000 block of East Montview Boulevard around 4:50 p.m.

Police said three men were shot over a dispute concerning a car that may have been stolen.

The three victims were transported to the hospital. Two of the men have serious injuries. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking for two suspects described as teens wearing all black.

The two suspects took off northbound from the shooting location. Police are asking residents in the area to check their doorbell camera systems.

