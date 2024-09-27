3 men, 1 teen arrested in Aurora on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder

AURORA, Colo. — Three men and one teenager were arrested in Aurora earlier this month on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Lennon Melgares, 18, of Edgewater; Xavier Chavez, 18, of Aurora; Jayden Velarde, 18, of Morrison; and an unnamed 17-year-old teenager from Lakewood were arrested between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 around the metro area after a five-month investigation that started when the Aurora police Crime Gun Intelligence Unit began reviewing unsolved shooting cases earlier this year, according to a news release from the police department.

A spokesperson for the department said detectives working to piece together the unsolved shootings in Aurora were able to connect them to other open investigations in Wheat Ridge and Lakewood.

In Friday’s news release, officials from the Aurora Police Department did not connect any of the crimes committed by the four men to any crime related to gang activity in Aurora or elsewhere.

Detectives, however, determined the four suspects were engaged “in activity that met the state’s definition of an organized criminal enterprise, stemming from weapons offenses throughout the metro area” including places like Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Lakeside, according to the release.

The four face charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated intimidation of a victim or witness and felony menacing, among others in Arapahoe District Court under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act., the spokesperson said.

Police said the investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.