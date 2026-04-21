24 fugitives arrested in Jefferson County sweep, U.S. Marshalls say

DENVER — The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force announced Tuesday that the end of a 10-day sweep across Jefferson County resulted in the arrest of 24 fugitives tied to violent crimes.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Gateway Sweep, started earlier this month and wrapped up Thursday, with agents targeting 30 high-priority fugitives wanted by police in Lakewood, Arvada, Wheat Ridge, Golden and Jefferson County, according to a news release from the agency.

The task force said the operation cleared 39 felony warrants and 15 misdemeanor warrants. It also included 116 sex offender compliance checks in Arvada.

Arrests involved charges ranging from negligent homicide and first-degree assault to child sexual exploitation, kidnapping, arson, and weapons offenses.

Denver7 News at 6 p.m.

“This operation is a prime example of how effective and efficient our fugitive task force can be when federal, state, and local agencies work together toward a common goal of getting violent fugitives off the street and behind bars,” said U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor in a news release.

Among the notable arrests, Montana homicide suspect Tisha Naranjo, 46, was tracked to Lakewood and arrested in Denver.

Additionally, agents arrested a father-son pair — Lee Austin Jr., 53, and Lee Austin III, 35 — who were wanted for assault and robbery in Wheat Ridge. The agency said the pair has been at large since December 2022.

And multiple suspects — Alexander Lopez, 32; Lance Pillard, 29; and Abraham Agurirre, 32 —wanted for child-related sex crimes in Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas.

Several Colorado law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.