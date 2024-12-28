23-year-old driver arrested in apparent road rage shooting in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly fired several rounds at a motorist during a road rage incident Friday. No one was injured.

Brice Carey was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

The incident occurred on N. Taft Avenue near the W. 57th Street intersection.

Police said Carey was traveling northbound on N. Taft Avenue when he allegedly shot several rounds at another northbound vehicle during an apparent road rage dispute. The victim was not injured.

After the shooting, police said Carey fled north toward Fort Collins, but he was later apprehended at his home with assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.