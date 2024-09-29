20-year-old man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Boston Street.
Police said the 20-year-old victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
No arrests have been made, but police believe the victim was targeted. Investigators do not think there is a danger to the public.
The coroner's office will identify the victim at a later time.
No other details were available.
