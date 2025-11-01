Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

2 shot, killed during house party in Grand Junction area

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 1, 9am
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after two people were shot and killed in the Grand Junction suburb of Clifton Friday night.

Deputies responded to gunfire reports around 11:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Cottonwood Lake Drive and found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Both victims died at the scene despite emergency aid.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred during or after a house party at the residence.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and reference case number 25-41695.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Hearing from our communities: Denver7 | Your Voice