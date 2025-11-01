2 shot, killed during house party in Grand Junction area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after two people were shot and killed in the Grand Junction suburb of Clifton Friday night.

Deputies responded to gunfire reports around 11:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Cottonwood Lake Drive and found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Both victims died at the scene despite emergency aid.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred during or after a house party at the residence.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and reference case number 25-41695.