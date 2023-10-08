2 shot in apparent road rage shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near E. Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Boulevard, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The department said the two victims were transported to the hospital by a third party and that’s when police were notified of the situation.
The victims are expected to survive.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not available as police continue their investigation.
