2 shot, 1 person detained in downtown Denver shooting

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 07, 2024

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Lower Downtown district early Sunday morning.

Police said one person was detained after the shooting in the 1700 block of Blake Street.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with what police described as “stable injuries.”

No other details related to the investigation were released.

