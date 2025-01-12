Watch Now
2 people shot near downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting near downtown that left two people wounded early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street near Stoney’s Bar & Grill.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were made, and police said they are working to develop more information on the suspect or suspects.

