2 people shot at Arvada apartment complex during disturbance

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are investigating a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex that left two people wounded.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Russel Apartment Building, located at 7295 W. 56th Avenue.

Police said two people were shot and wounded during what police described as a disturbance that “escalated to gunfire.”

The two shooting victims were transported to area hospitals with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect is known to the victims.

No arrests have been made. However, police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

