2 men wounded in separate overnight shootings in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate shootings that left two men wounded early Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot of an apartment complex located at 9815 E. Alabama Drive.

The victim was dropped off at the emergency room with serious wounds but is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators found numerous shell casings at the scene, but officers have not identified any suspects.

The second shooting occurred about an hour later in the 1200 block of Dallas Street.

Police said a nearby hospital notified officers that a man had arrived in the ER with a gunshot wound. The victim told police that a person in a silver sedan shot him as he was walking.

A few moments later, police said a separate vehicle drove up to officers in the area and stated that their car had also been shot. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Police have not identified any suspects.