2 men shot, wounded after fight breaks out during Aurora house party

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded during a house party early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. inside a home in the 3600 block of S. Andes Way.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out during the gathering.

A suspect or suspects have not been arrested.

The victims, both 19 years old, were transported to the hospital, where one of them is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

