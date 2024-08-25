2 men shot, killed in southeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting on the southeast side of the city that left two men dead early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 4400 block of S. Quebec Street, according to 5:58 a.m. X post by the Denver Police Department.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second man self-transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the two men have not been released.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

It’s unclear if a suspect or suspects remain at large. No arrests were reported.