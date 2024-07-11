2 killed, including child, in suspected DUI crash along Highway 24 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people, including a child, died in a crash along Highway 24 in El Paso County on Wednesday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the cars, a 46-year-old man from Peyton, went off the side of the road, overcorrected and drove into oncoming traffic between Judge Orr Road and Stapleton Road (a continuation of Curtis Road). The man crashed head-on into another car, which was carrying three people, CSP said.

The driver allegedly at fault was seriously injured in the crash.

A 41-year-old man from Peyton, a 12-year-old and 9-year-old were in the second car. The man and 12-year-old both died at the scene, CSP said. The 9-year-old was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

CSP said they are considering alcohol and speed as possible factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

None of the people involved have been identified as of Thursday morning.

Denver7's news partner News5 is working to learn more.