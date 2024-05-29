2 Irish nationals accused of ‘wide-ranging’ roofing scam in Denver

DENVER — Two men, who are Irish nationals, were each charged with four counts of theft and one count of racketeering in connection with a Denver roofing scam, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann today announced Wednesday.

Dean Morgan and John McNamara were arrested in New York City shortly before they were scheduled to board a plane leaving the country, according to a news release from McCann’s office.

The two suspects are accused of targeting older Denver residents in an organized and fraudulent roofing scheme between April 17 and mid-May of this year.

The DA said victims were falsely told that their roofs required urgent attention because they were infested with insects, squirrels or raccoons.

Morgan and McNamara allegedly defrauded the homeowners of large sums of money and, in several cases, left their roofs damaged.

The two men are also under investigation for similar allegations in California.