Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 Irish nationals accused of ‘wide-ranging’ roofing scam in Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
roof
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 18:01:11-04

DENVER — Two men, who are Irish nationals, were each charged with four counts of theft and one count of racketeering in connection with a Denver roofing scam, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann today announced Wednesday.

Dean Morgan and John McNamara were arrested in New York City shortly before they were scheduled to board a plane leaving the country, according to a news release from McCann’s office.

The two suspects are accused of targeting older Denver residents in an organized and fraudulent roofing scheme between April 17 and mid-May of this year.

The DA said victims were falsely told that their roofs required urgent attention because they were infested with insects, squirrels or raccoons.

Morgan and McNamara allegedly defrauded the homeowners of large sums of money and, in several cases, left their roofs damaged.

The two men are also under investigation for similar allegations in California.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News