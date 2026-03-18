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2 hospitalized after west Denver shooting

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Denver7
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DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting in the city’s Sun Valley neighborhood that left two people hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred outside Sol Apartments at 2699 W. 10th Avenue.

The conditions of the two victims remain unknown, as police have not released any updates.

Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests but continue to seek information on the suspect.

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