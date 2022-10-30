Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 dead in southeast Denver shooting

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 12:33:59-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.

Two people were shot and killed in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, police reported on Twitter at 2:49 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers located one victim. About an hour later, police tweeted that a second victim was located.

The two unidentified victims were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Denver police said they are now conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-broncosd7.png

Broncos

Watch Broncos vs Jaguars from London this morning on Denver7!