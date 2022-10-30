2 dead in southeast Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.

Two people were shot and killed in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, police reported on Twitter at 2:49 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers located one victim. About an hour later, police tweeted that a second victim was located.

The two unidentified victims were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Denver police said they are now conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.