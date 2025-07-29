2 burglary suspects arrested in Denver, accused of targeting Fort Collins estate sales

DENVER — Authorities arrested two burglary suspects in Denver last week who are accused of targeting estate sales in Fort Collins.

Matthew Lantz, 37, and Daniel Clinton, 32, were taken into custody last Thursday at their Denver home in the 1000 block of Valentia Street, according to a Tuesday press release from the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police accuse the two men of burglarizing a series of properties that were posted on a variety of estate sale auction websites, targeting high-value items.

Police said the burglaries have occurred over the past several months in Fort Collins.

“These crimes were carefully planned and deliberately targeted vulnerable members of our community,” said Fort Collins Police Sgt. Joe Bjornstrom in a statement. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our detectives and the Denver Police Department, we’ve made significant progress in recovering stolen property and holding those responsible accountable.”

Both suspects are currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

They are each facing several felony charges, including several counts of second-degree burglary, one count of theft over $100,000, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the FCPS tip line at (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.