2 bodies found in Lakewood trailer home investigated as double homicide; suspect at large

Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 21, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a double homicide after the bodies of two adults were found inside a trailer. A suspect is still at large.

The bodies of a woman, identified as 60-year-old Debra Thomas, and an adult male were found Monday evening inside a trailer home at the Lakewood Village Estates complex.

The person that made the discovery called police around 6 p.m. from the trailer park located in the 1400 block of Allison Street, according to a department release.

The cause of their deaths has not been revealed. The release of the male victim’s identity is pending next-of-kin notification.

If anyone has any information on this double homicide, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

