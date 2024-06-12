2 arrests after driver wounded in I-70 road rage shooting in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Police arrested two people after a driver was wounded during a road rage shooting on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County Wednesday morning.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in the suspects’ vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Booking information has not been released.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near mile marker 220 in the eastbound lanes, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, an adult male, was shot in the arm and described the suspects’ vehicle before he was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

A short time later, an Idaho Springs Police officer spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and rolled over at the Lookout Mountain exit, the sheriff’s office said.

The two suspects sustained an unknown extent of injuries during the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.