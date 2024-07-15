Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 arrested in separate Douglas County road rage incidents involving guns

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
roadragey.png
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 15, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Sunday in connection with two separate road rage incidents involving guns, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

Jonathan Wullstein, 29, was arrested on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment after allegedly shooting several shots in the air during a road rage incident Sunday morning.

Four hours later, deputies arrested Anthony Archer, 39, on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct for allegedly pointing a gun at a motorist on Interstate 25.

Deputies accuse Wullstein, who was driving a Honda CRV, of shooting several rounds from a gun out of his window after an interaction with another motorist near Hilltop Road and Alpine Drive around 11:30 a.m. The victim was not injured.

Archer, who was in a Jeep Liberty, allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist at I-25 and Wolfensberger Road in the Castle Rock area around 4 p.m. He was arrested near I-25 and Lincoln.

“We are thankful no one was physically injured or killed. We will not tolerate this type of reckless and dangerous behavior on our roads. We appreciate the assistance of our neighboring law enforcement partners who helped us catch these two individuals,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a news release.

Both suspects were booked into the Douglas County Jail.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help