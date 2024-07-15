2 arrested in separate Douglas County road rage incidents involving guns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Sunday in connection with two separate road rage incidents involving guns, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

Jonathan Wullstein, 29, was arrested on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment after allegedly shooting several shots in the air during a road rage incident Sunday morning.

Four hours later, deputies arrested Anthony Archer, 39, on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct for allegedly pointing a gun at a motorist on Interstate 25.

Deputies accuse Wullstein, who was driving a Honda CRV, of shooting several rounds from a gun out of his window after an interaction with another motorist near Hilltop Road and Alpine Drive around 11:30 a.m. The victim was not injured.

Archer, who was in a Jeep Liberty, allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist at I-25 and Wolfensberger Road in the Castle Rock area around 4 p.m. He was arrested near I-25 and Lincoln.

“We are thankful no one was physically injured or killed. We will not tolerate this type of reckless and dangerous behavior on our roads. We appreciate the assistance of our neighboring law enforcement partners who helped us catch these two individuals,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a news release.

Both suspects were booked into the Douglas County Jail.