2 arrested after back-to-back shootings in LoDo Denver that wounded man

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested two men in connection with back-to-back shootings Monday night in Lower Downtown Denver that left one person wounded.

Joseph Valdez, 18, and Randall Valdez, 22, were taken into custody around 9 p.m. Monday, shortly after the second shooting that Shotspotter picked up in the 2700 block of Blake Street. No injuries were reported.

However, police said the two suspects shot and wounded a man about an hour earlier near 22nd and Larimer streets following a possible robbery attempt.

The victim of that first shooting was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing. Randall Valdez is facing additional charges of first-degree assault and attempted aggravated robbery.