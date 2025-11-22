18-year-old suspected of putting recording device in bathroom at Aims Community College campus in Greeley

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he was suspected of putting a recording device in a bathroom on the Aims Community College campus in Greeley.

The suspect has been identified as Ashton Harrington.

On Wednesday, Aims Community College campus safety and security personnel contacted the Weld County Sheriff's Office to report that they had discovered a recording device directed at a toilet in an all-gender restroom in the Student Commons Building.

Through the subsequent investigation that involved video surveillance and the help of Aims Community College campus safety and security, Harrington was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

He has not yet been formally charged.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Thomas Agnew at tjagnew@weld.gov.

No other information was available.