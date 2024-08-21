Watch Now
17-year-old boy shot, wounded while driving in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m.

The victim told police he was shot by two people on a motorcycle while driving near the intersection of S. Peoria Street and E. Louisiana Avenue.

The 17-year-old boy said it appeared the motorcycle was following him before one of two people on the bike opened fire.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made, and information related to the descriptions of the suspects has not been released.

It's unclear if police suspect this was a targeted incident. An investigation is ongoing.

