16-year-old found shot to death in Aurora driveway

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Jebel Court at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, shortly after the incident occurred in the east Aurora subdivision.

When they arrived, officers found the 16-year-old male victim lying in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teenage victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers' arrival.

Police are still investigating the circumstances.

There is no suspect information, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.