15-year-old girl arrested after man found shot to death in Brighton home

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was not heard from in several days was found shot to death inside his Brighton home early Tuesday morning, and now a 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with his death, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police were called to check on the well-being of the man, later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Johnson of Brighton, just after midnight on Tuesday after others grew concerned.

“Officers made entry and the male was found to be deceased with apparent gunshot wounds,” a news release from the department read. He was found inside his home located in the 400 block of North 6th Avenue.

It's unclear from the police release as to when the victim was shot.

After following leads and upon further investigation, police identified a suspect, a 15-year-old girl. She was arrested around 1 p.m. that same day in Castle Rock, police said.

The suspect’s name has not been released because she is a minor.

She was booked into Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center on charges of murder and motor vehicle theft, police said.

No other details are known surrounding the investigation and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.