14-year-old boy shot and killed in Greeley; juvenile suspect arrested, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy early Monday evening.

The investigation began after police responded to the Sunlight Townhomes in the 500 block of 16th Street at around 7 p.m. At the scene, police found the boy injured in the shooting unresponsive.

He was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Several witnesses were interviewed as part of the investigation and a juvenile suspect was arrested and booked on related charges, but police did not immediately share further details.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Bohl at (970) 652-8235.