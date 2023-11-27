13-year-old boy arrested after Aurora stabbing death

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing death of a 40-year-old man Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 16000 block of E. Easter Circle, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, unresponsive lying in an entryway at the complex, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 13-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police, the department said. They did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police said the teenager was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder. The suspect is not being identified at this time because he is a minor.