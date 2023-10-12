12-year-old charged with bias-motivated crime, attempted murder in Marie L. Greenwood school stabbing

DENVER — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and of a bias-motivated crime in a stabbing that took place Oct. 5 at Marie L. Greenwood Early-8 school, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The boy was arrested shortly after officers responded to the school at 5130 Durham Court at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 5 on a report of a stabbing, Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman said at the time.

The injured student was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The 12-year-old was charged as an “aggravated juvenile offender” and “violent juvenile offender” with attempted murder, assault, bias-motivated crime, weapons possession on school grounds and interference with school-impeding staff, Denver DA spokesperson Matthew Jablow said in an email. The spokesperson did not answer what led prosecutors to believe this was a bias-motivated crime.

