1 seriously wounded in Aurora shooting; suspect barricaded inside home

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Saturday morning. Police believe the suspect is barricaded in a home nearby.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Nome Street in Aurora.

One man suffering from a gunshot wound was located at the scene and transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The suspect, an adult male, is believed to have barricaded himself inside a home near the scene of the shooting.

A large police presence surrounds the home as officers notify nearby residents to stay indoors.

This is a developing story.