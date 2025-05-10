1 person wounded in roadside stabbing in Broomfield; suspect arrested

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person was arrested following a roadside stabbing in Broomfield that left one person wounded Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 287 and Midway Boulevard.

Broomfield police have not released many details related to the reported stabbing or arrest, only saying a black Dodge Durango was involved.

It’s not known what led up to the incident or if the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Details about the victim’s condition, the suspect’s name, or possible charges were unavailable.

Police said drivers should expect road closures in the area.