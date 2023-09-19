1 person wounded, driver sought in apparent road rage shooting near Conifer

CONNIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who shot a person during a road rage incident near Conifer Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Hwy 285 near S. Sourdough Drive in Jefferson County. Southbound lanes were closed in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the male suspect shot and wounded another driver, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a medium-built white male in his 30s. He has a goatee and was wearing dark-colored sunglasses.

The suspect was driving what has been described as a silver 4-door Acura sedan with dark-tinted windows. He was last seen driving southbound.

If the suspect vehicle is seen, please call 911. The sheriff’s office said do not follow or attempt to approach.