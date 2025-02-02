1 person shot, wounded at Wash Park in Denver; 1 person in custody

DENVER —Police in Denver are investigating a shooting at Washington Park Sunday afternoon that left one person wounded.

One person is in custody.

Police reported the shooting on X at 2:41 p.m. and stated the shooting victim was expected to survive.

Police have not said if the victim was targeted or what may have led up to the shooting.

When Denver7 contacted DPD for more information, the department declined to provide additional details about the incident at a busy public park.

Denver7

Video of the scene shows a vehicle crash on S. Downing Street on the west side of the park. However, it’s not known if the crash is connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.