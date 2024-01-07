1 person arrested after shots fired call leads Douglas County deputies to body

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One person was arrested after a report of shots fired led Douglas County deputies to a body in Highlands Ranch Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Elmhurst Avenue after the report, possibly related to a family disturbance, came in, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause and manner of death have not been released. Their identity is also being withheld at this time.

The person taken into custody has not been identified. Charges are pending.

No other details related to the incident were immediately available.