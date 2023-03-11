1 man dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the city’s Montbello neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police reported on Twitter at 1:51 a.m. that a shooting occurred near 50th Avenue and Quentin Street.

The victim, an adult male, was located and later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No other details were released.