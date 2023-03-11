Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 man dead in Denver shooting

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 12:05:57-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the city’s Montbello neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police reported on Twitter at 1:51 a.m. that a shooting occurred near 50th Avenue and Quentin Street.

The victim, an adult male, was located and later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No other details were released.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here