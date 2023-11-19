1 dead in Northglenn shooting

NORTHGLENN, Colo — Homicide detectives in Northglenn are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 11800 block of Washington Street, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jackie Spresser at 303-450-8859.