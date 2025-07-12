1 dead in double shooting in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a second victim wounded.

It happened early Saturday morning near the intersection of E. 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Police said a suspect or suspects shot two people at that location, leading to a homicide investigation.

No arrests were made.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

Their identity has not been released.

The second victim sustained minor injuries, police said.