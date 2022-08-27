1 dead in Denver double shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead overnight Friday.

The shooting happened near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in west Denver, according to a DPD tweet sent at 12:06 a.m. Saturday.

The two victims, both adult males, drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

One of the men was later pronounced deceased. The condition of the other victim is not known.

The fatal victim was identified Sunday as 35-year-old Nathan Martin.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been released.

