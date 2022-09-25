1 dead, another wounded in Aurora double shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in a parking lot at 2295 South Chambers Rd.

Police said two men — a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old — were shot multiple times.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where the 44-year-old was pronounced dead. The 52-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect or suspects took off before police arrived and have not been apprehended. A description of the suspects was not available.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased victim once he is positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.