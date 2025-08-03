1 dead, 4 wounded in at least 3 separate weekend shootings in Denver area

DENVER — Three separate weekend shootings in Denver and Aurora left one person dead and wounded four others. No arrests have been announced in any of the incidents.

Denver police are investigating two separate shootings involving three victims, while police in Aurora investigate a deadly double shooting.

The first shooting occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of 19th and Little Raven streets near downtown Denver.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition. No suspect details were released.

About two hours later, Denver police reported on social media that officers were investigating a double shooting in the area of the 6th Avenue Freeway and Knox Court.

Two victims were located in that shooting, and paramedics transported them to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Suspect details were not available.

In Aurora, around the same time, police were called to an apartment on Cimarron Circle on a report of a double shooting.

Police arrived and found two victims—a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 30-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident between known parties.

The suspect fled before police arrived; no arrests have been made.