1 dead, 2 injured in house party shooting in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City house party turned deadly after a shooting killed one person and left two others wounded early Sunday morning.

It happened during a large gathering of people at a home in the 6900 block of E. 69th Place, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said shots rang out just before 2 a.m., leaving one man dead and wounding two others. The fatal victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The second victim was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. The third victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest was made. However, police said they do not have any reason to believe there is a threat to the general public.

They said detectives are working to develop suspect information by interviewing party-goers, many of whom attended after seeing social media posts about the event.