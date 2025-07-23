1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lakewood triple shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and wounded two others early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at Windrift Apartments in the 1400 block of S. Reed Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Lakewood police said no arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.