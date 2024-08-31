1 dead, 1 wounded in Leadville double shooting

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Leadville early Saturday morning that left one woman dead and wounded a man.

It happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of E. 9th Street.

Leadville police were called to the home on a report of shots fired and, upon arrival, found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the house, according to a news release.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later taken to a Denver-area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available. However, authorities said in the news release that there is no threat to the community.

The Colorado Bureau of investigation and the Leadville Police Department, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the incident.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.