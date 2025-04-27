1 dead, 2 wounded in separate Aurora shootings overnight

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate shootings early Sunday morning that left one man dead, and two men seriously wounded.

The first shooting happened around 2:17 a.m. in a parking lot at 15064 E. Mississippi Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two men were shot and transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

The condition of the surviving victim is not known.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are not immediately known.

The second shooting occurred about an hour later at 11537 Highline Place.

Police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained multiple people, including the suspected shooter, soon after arriving on scene, the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 303-913-7867.