1 dead, 1 seriously injured in suspected domestic violence-related shooting in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working with police in Rocky Ford after a suspected domestic violence-related shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Around 2:44 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Rocky Ford Police Department responded to a report of a shooting along the 500 block of N. 5th Street, CBI said.

The officers found a 46-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound at the scene. They also found a 42-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.

CBI said it suspects this was a domestic violence-related situation.

This incident remains under investigation. No other details are available.

CBI is assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department with this case.

Rocky Ford, in Otero County, is a small community about 50 miles east of Pueblo.